Bam Adebayo Expected Back For The Playoffs

The Miami Heat on Sunday announced center Bam Adebayo had entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Adebayo will be away from the team for at least five days but is expected back in time for the playoff opener. The Heat begin their postseason push April 17 against a yet to be determined opponents.

The Heat closed the season with a 125-111 loss against the Orlando Magic. They also played without P.J. Tucker (calf), Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) and Markieff Morris (hip).

Spoelstra didn't go into detail about Adebayo's status but he will likely be available once the postseason begins.

The Heat will use the next few days to take some time off before beginning the postseason prep. They await the winner of the play-in tournament.

The Heat enter as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. That hasn't happened since 2014, the last year of the LeBron James era.

“We’ll take the next couple of days, just to recover,” Spoelstra said. “And then we’ll get back to work.”

The Heat, who lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in last year's first round, have made the playoffs four of the past five years.

