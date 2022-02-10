Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Has A New Best Friend On The Roster
When Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was a rookie, he immediately formed strong friendships with Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow in the locker room.
With both players long gone from the roster, Adebayo was in need of a new bestie. He thinks he may have found that in guard Gabe Vincent. Adebayo was recently asked about Vincent's strong play of late, but was careful with his words because of their bond.
"I can't gas him too much because he's like my best friend on the team," Adebayo said. "He's playing well. He's definitely being the Gabe that I saw in the Olympics. He's playing more free. He's getting more comfortable."
Adebayo (United States) and Vincent (Nigeria) spent time together last summer representing their respective countries. Vincent is coming off a 16-point, eight-assist performance in Monday's victory against the Washington Wizards.
"That's what we need of Gabe every night," Adebayo said.
Vincent is the latest of the Heat's reserve players to step up when needed. His effort against the Wizards came while Tyler Herro was sidelined with knee soreness.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said strong bench played a huge role in the success.
"They really have gained so much confidence," Spoelstra said. "Coming into the season, they were really prepared to give us good minutes. They just continue to grow. They really inspire each other. It's fun watching them compete. They all want each other to do well."
