The Miami Heat Need More Consistency From Bam Adebayo

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins says the Heat need more from Adebayo

Former NBA players Kendrick Perkins and J.J. Redick tried to break down what happened to the Miami Heat in their Game 4 loss against the Boston Celtics on ESPN’s talk show "Get Up”.

With a chance to take control of the series, the Heat fell flat and are now tied at 2.

“First of all, they struggle in halfcourt sets,” Kendrick Perkins said. “The Boston Celtics shot 39 percent from the field, 23 percent from three and won the game by 20. Jaylen Brown was 5 for 20 from the field. Look, if you don’t turn basketball over against the Miami Heat, you can beat them.”

Perkins also added, “But here’s the other thing. Who’s the second-best player on this team? It’s Bam Adebayo. He’s been struggling. He’s been asking people to give him his respect, and in these Eastern Conference Finals, he’s averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks. When they played two years ago in the Eastern Conference Finals, he averaged 22, 11, and five. Unless Bam decides to show up and be consistent, the second-best consistent player on the Heat team, they’re going to lose this series. I got them losing anyway, but listen, Bam has to show up to the party and be consistent throughout this series and he hasn’t.”

