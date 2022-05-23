Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Ruled Out For Game 4 Against Boston Celtics

Tyler Herro will not play in Game 4 because of a groin injury

The Miami Heat will be without guard Tyler Herro for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Herro is dealing with a groin injury.

Here are the vitals for tonight's game at TD Garden:

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden

TV: ABC

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat +6.5

According to Covers.com: Heat +6.5



VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), P.J. Tucker (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Sam Hauser is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

C Al Horford

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

P.J. Tucker on Victor Oladipo's Game 3 performance: “It’s usually his offense everybody talks about,” Heat forward P.J. Tucker said. “He comes in with a spark. But his lateral slides and quickness were unbelievable. I told him tonight that was some of the best lateral foot speed I’ve seen anybody have. Jaylen Brown can score and he’s tough to get back in front of, so for Vic to square him up is unreal. He gave us a spark.”

Here's the prediction Thursday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Celtics. Moses' record during the postseason is 10-4.

