Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reflects On First Encounter With Pat Riley

Adebayo compared the meeting to the movie "The Godfather"

During the 2017 NBA Draft, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo had his first experience with team president Pat Riley. 

In an interview with The Players Tribune, Adebayo explained what the encounter was like. It occurred a pre-draft workout. Adebayo was a bit intimidated leading up to the meeting. He had heard so much about Riley.

“The first time I met Pat I wasn’t necessarily nervous, but you hear the history of him trying to fight [Shaquille O'Neal] and crazy [expletive] like that”. 

Adebayo said the meeting was similar to a scene in the famous movie "The Godfather."  

“I walk in the office, and it is all glass, all the lights off except for one over his desk, with one chair," Adebayo said. 

As Adebayo put it, Riley is “the boss of all bosses”. 

Read More

Riley, who was recently named among the 15 top coaches in NBA history along with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, made a point to introduce Adebayo how the organization operates. Thus far, it has worked. 

Adebayo, a one-time All-Star, is already one of the league's top players under 25.  

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The Heat trade KZ Okpala to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for second-round pick in 2026. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley named among the NBA's top 15 coaches. CLICK HERE

Why the Miami Heat are getting hot at the right time. CLICK HERE

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Reflects On First Encounter With Pat Riley

25 seconds ago
USATSI_12310105_168389536_lowres
News

Like Jimmy Butler, Maybe Fourth Team Is The Charm For James Harden

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17631449_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Josh Richardson Once Again On The Move

1 hour ago
USATSI_17609107_168389536_lowres
News

James Harden Trade To Philadelphia Shakes Up Things In The East For Miami Heat

4 hours ago
USATSI_17637378_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants NBA To Revert To Physical Days

7 hours ago
USATSI_17637136_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Has A New Best Friend On The Roster

8 hours ago
USATSI_17650424_168389536_lowres
News

Will Justise Winslow Finally Find A Perfect Fit in Portland?

10 hours ago
USATSI_17644732_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At New Orleans Pelicans Preview

11 hours ago