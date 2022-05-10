Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Pulls Off Tyler Herro Impersonation

Barkley wore Herro's flashy outfit during Monday's TNT broadcast

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is known for being one of the NBA's most flashy players when it comes to his attire. 

On Monday's TNT broadcast, Charles Barkley made an attempt to be like Herro. He wore the same outfit Herro donned earlier during the postseason. 

The attire was an all red ensemble with blue stripes on the sleeves. 

“No more chuck, call me Carlos," Barkley said. 

Barkley drew raves from the Internet and co-hosts Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. 

"I don't want all these people going crazy looking at this bowl of deliciousness," Barkley said during the broadcast. 

Herro has been one of the league's bright stars. He won the Sixth Man of the Year Award last week and is a big reason for the Heat's success this season. 

Herro will be key if the Heat are going to regain control of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After winning the first two games, they now find themselves tied at 2. 

The pivotal Game 5 is Tuesday at FTX Arena. The Heat could potentially play without guard Kyle Lowry, who is dealing with hamstring issues. 

