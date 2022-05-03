P.J. Tucker's Intangibles Never Go Unnoticed

Tucker's hustle and defense on James Harden goes a long way in Game 1 against Sixers

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has never been about the traditional statistics.

His main concern is picking up the hidden numbers _ loose balls, charges taken, hustle plays _ that usually lead to victories.

“It is pretty much my job. It is what I do, just try to change the game and affect the game without scoring," Tucker said of his intangibles. "Figuring out a way to win the game, that’s it.”

Tucker finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, but it was more than what appeared in the box score.

Aside from handling the dirty work, he also played solid on Sixers star James Harden. He finished with just 16 points on 5 of 13 shooting.

“You can’t put an analytic to it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I literally don’t know what his stats were, but he has those momentum-shifting plays. They’re just timely, winning plays and he has a way of doing things that just inspires your whole team. It was those offensive rebounds, diving on the floor, really competing on the ball against one of the toughest covers in the league.”

Tucker has taken on the role Udonis Haslem held for so many years with the Heat. He just makes winning plays.

“All year he has been our heart and soul," guard Tyler Herro said. "Even when guys are out, he steps up in a bigtime way. A lot of times it doesn’t have to do with scoring. He creates extra possessions for us and he has the experience that not many guys in this League have. We follow him because he is one of our leaders.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat defeat Sixers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis. CLICK HERE

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo reacts to young Heat fan trashing the Suns. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com