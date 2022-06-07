Pat Riley Addresses Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo

Riley gives his post-season thoughts on some roster players

During his post-season address, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley challenged a few players on the roster.

In response to guard Tyler Herro saying he wants to be a starter next season, Riley said he has to earn it.

“If he wants to be a starter, we will see in October," Riley said. "It’s something you earn. Come to training camp and win it.”

Riley also said he wants Herro to become a “two-way player”.

“You have to improve in certain areas of your game," Riley said. "I saw improvement in his defense this year. He’s got quick feet. He has to get stronger again, (add) another 10 pounds of muscle mass. He still has a lot of upside.”

Riley then spoke about Bam Adebayo, who has been criticized for being inconsistent.

“This could be a year, and Spo and I will talk about it, where (Adebayo) can be developed in a way to improve his consistent shot ability every night: getting 15 shots every night, quality shots that he can get and create.”

Riley also added, “He can be very prolific at times, but it can’t always be effort, on running, on lob dunks, on little floaters. There is another level we need more consistency to create good shots.”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson