Skip to main content

Pat Riley Addresses Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo

Riley gives his post-season thoughts on some roster players

During his post-season address, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley challenged a few players on the roster.

In response to guard Tyler Herro saying he wants to be a starter next season, Riley said he has to earn it. 

“If he wants to be a starter, we will see in October," Riley said. "It’s something you earn. Come to training camp and win it.”

Riley also said he wants Herro to become a “two-way player”.

“You have to improve in certain areas of your game," Riley said. "I saw improvement in his defense this year. He’s got quick feet. He has to get stronger again, (add) another 10 pounds of muscle mass. He still has a lot of upside.”

Riley then spoke about Bam Adebayo, who has been criticized for being inconsistent.

“This could be a year, and Spo and I will talk about it, where (Adebayo) can be developed in a way to improve his consistent shot ability every night: getting 15 shots every night, quality shots that he can get and create.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Riley also added, “He can be very prolific at times, but it can’t always be effort, on running, on lob dunks, on little floaters. There is another level we need more consistency to create good shots.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin wants to remain in Miami. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18391603_168389536_lowres
News

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says The Miami Heat Should Consider Trading Jimmy Butler

By Cory NelsonJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18323369_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Continues To Have His Name Mentioned In Trade Talks

By Corey HolmesJun 4, 2022
USATSI_17586141_168389536_lowres
News

How the Miami Heat Could Land Bradley Beal

By Jayden ArmantJun 4, 2022
spo exit part 2
News

What To Look Forward To From The Miami Heat Next Season

By Cory NelsonJun 3, 2022
USATSI_17630487_168389536_lowres
News

Draft Prospect A.J. Griffin Credits Jimmy Butler For His Success

By Cory NelsonJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18425604_168389536_lowres
News

As He Proved Against The Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum Always Bounces Back After Poor Games

By Jayden ArmantJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire

By Jayden ArmantJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18391715_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Congratulates Jayson Tatum For Making Finals

By Jayden ArmantJun 1, 2022