How the Miami Heat Could Land Bradley Beal

The Wizards star may be on the move this offseason.

As 30 teams are now eliminated from the postseason, ideas of players to new teams are beginning to run rapid in the NBA world.

Organizations are trying to find the pieces that will best aid their schemes, and fans are starting to propose players that they’d want on their favorite teams.

One of these acquisitions could be Bradley Beal in a Miami Heat uniform.

Beal, the longtime Washington Wizards shooting guard, is going to be a free agent this offseason. Beal is a three-time All-Star who has been the recent face of the franchise. During his career, he has averaged 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

If he chooses to stay in Washington, Beal could be granted a five-year, $246 million contract. While Beal has stated that he wants to remain in Washington, the team has had underwhelming seasons.

The Wizards have failed to make it past the second round for the past decade and missed the playoffs five times. As much as Beal wants to stay loyal, he may also want to get a ring before his career is over.

The Heat could be a suitor for Beal, as the team is in win-now mode. Miami went deep into the postseason and were a couple shots away from going to the Finals. As many saw throughout the playoffs, Jimmy Butler needs more offensive help.

Butler averaged 27.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 4.6 assists. However, the next highest scorer was Bam Adebayo, who only averaged 14.8 points. Adebayo only had four games with at least 12 field goal attempts. The Heat need another All-Star to be a one-two punch for the team.

If the Heat want to land Beal in a trade, they are going to have to send a haul to acquire him. One proposal would send the Wizards Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, two first-round picks and swap rights in 2028. While this may be a lot of trade value, it would give Miami the scorer they need, and give Beal a team that could get him a championship.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.