Bradley Beal Could Be An Offseason Target For The Miami Heat

Landing Beal remains a possibility for the Heat during free agency

The Miami Heat may be looking to add to their already seemingly complete roster.

And it might be a huge addition.

The Heat are a legitimate landing spot for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, who is set to be one of the league’s top unrestricted free agents going into the offseason.

If Beal chooses to part ways with the Wizards, the Heat are an option.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Heat feel they have a good chance of landing Beal.

“The Heat are seen as a legitimate suitor for Beal should he elect to seek a new home,” Charania reported. “The Heat have a veteran, championship-ready core in Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and P.J. Tucker, as well as talented young players in Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin. Miami would need to complete a sign-and-trade to acquire Beal."

Beal’s scoring is where he adds a lot of value to this Heat team. The defensive system that the Heat already have in place will protect Beal on that end of the floor, maximizing his potential.

The past two seasons, Beal has averaged more than 30 points. The last Heat player to do that was Dwayne Wade in 2008-2009.

If Beal does make himself available this offseason, it will be interesting to see what Miami does.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

