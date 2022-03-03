Skip to main content
Duncan Robinson Moving Up The Miami Heat's Career 3-point Ladder

Robinson is No. 2 on the list, only trailing Tim Hardaway

When the Miami Heat signed Duncan Robinson to a two-way contract in 2018, not many figured he would become one of the best shooters in team history. 

After making five 3-pointers in Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Robinson inched closer to that distinction. He passed Glen Rice and is now No. 2 on the franchise's career 3-pointers made list. 

USATSI_17673838_168389536_lowres

Duncan Robinson is No. 2 on the Heat's career 3-pointers made list

USATSI_17766933_168389536_lowres (1)

Duncan Robinson is No. 2 on the Heat's career 3-pointers made list

USATSI_17776671_168389536_lowres

Duncan Robinson is No. 2 on the Heat's career 3-pointers made list

Robinson now has 712 in four seasons in Miami. He is tied with Eddie Jones and only trails Tim Hardaway (806), who is one of five Heat players to have their jersey retired and a finalist this summer for induction into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame. 

Robinson is on pace to surpass Hardaway sometime early next season. 

"It's humbling," Robinson said. "Any time you etch your name in any sort of record book, especially in a franchise that has history that this one does, it's special. Obviously, you want to do it in a winning effort. It's special. It's humbling, for sure." 

Robinson, who went undrafted out of Michigan, progressed from a two-way contract to a standard one. He also holds the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers made and earned a $90-million contract. 

Earlier this year, Robinson became the fastest player to reach 700 3-pointers in NBA history. Robinson and the Heat return to action Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Centers. 

Despite Wednesday's loss to the Bucks, the Heat still hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. 

