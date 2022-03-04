Getting Used To Playing Without Key Players Has Been For the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have done a solid job with adjustments and adversity this season

The Miami Heat have proven they can win without key players.

On Thursday, they defeated the Brooklyn Nets despite Jimmy Butler, P.J. Brown and Kyle Lowry being out of the lineup. It's been that way throughout most of the season because the amount of players sidelined.

The Heat are so good at it because it's become the norm. All they do is adjust. It has been the main reason why they've been able to sustain their success this season.

"We've been doing that the whole season," center Bam Adebayo said. "This isn't like it's been two games. I missed six weeks and we're still winning and I come back and we're still the No. 1 seed. Jimmy goes out and we're still winning. PJ goes out and we're still winning. Kyle goes out and we're still winning. It just shows the level of commitment that all of us have to this team."

The goal for the Heat is it helps them adjust to unfortunate circumstances during the postseason. It could be beneficial because injuries and absences are part of the game.

The Heat return to action Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena.

