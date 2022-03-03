Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets

Miami Heat At Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Miami Heat face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets Thursday at Barclays Center

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Barclays Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both contests, first in Brooklyn on 10/27 and again in Miami on 2/12. The Heat are 77-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 42-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games ... Nets forward Kevin Durant is back in the lineup for the first time since mid-January ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (G League assignment), Markieff Morris (neck) and Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) are out. For the Nets, Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is probable. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) are out.

USATSI_17674632_168389536_lowres

Heat play Nets on the second night of a back-to-back

USATSI_17675245_168389536_lowres

Heat play Nets on the second night of a back-to-back

USATSI_17675323_168389536_lowres

Heat play Nets on the second night of a back-to-back

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

NETS

F Kevin Durant

F Bruce Brown

C LaMarcus Aldridge

G Patty Mills 

G Seth Curry

QUOTABLE

Heat Erik Spolestra last night's loss to the Bucks: “We did enough for 47 minutes and change to put ourselves in position to win this game.  We just couldn't close it out.”

