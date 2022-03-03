Miami Heat Falter Late In Loss To Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat played well enough for 47 minutes to pick up another victory.

In the final minute, however, they faltered in Wednesday's 120-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

“We just couldn't close it out," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Heat led by 14 with 7 minutes, 14 seconds remaining before things unraveled. The Bucks made a late rally but the Heat still held a 119-116 lead with 20 second remaining and that's when everything went against them.

No play was more than when Giannis Antetokounmpo forced a jump ball while tying up Jimmy Butler on an inbounds play. The Heat felt Antetokounmpo should've been called for a foul.

After the Bucks won the tip, they took the lead for good on Jrue Holiday's winning basket.

“I'm not going to go on a big rant about the officiating and all that,” Spoelstra said. “I'm just shocked. I'm shocked that wasn't a foul on Jimmy as we were trying to inbound. We certainly had some other opportunities to be able to close out the game, particularly when we were up four. That's just the way it goes. I have not looked at that. I just can't imagine from my vantage point how that wasn't a foul.”

The Heat have no time to sulk. They play at the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back. Nets star Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined since mid-January, is expected back in the lineup.

