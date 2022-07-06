Miami Heat Re-Sign Forward Caleb Martin To A Three-Year Deal

Martin gets the mid-level exception and will return to the Heat

The small forward had a breakout season with Miami last year.

Caleb Martin has signed a three-year contract with the Miami Heat.

Martin was one of the top restricted free agents remaining in the NBA. In his third NBA season, the small forward set career highs in several categories, including points, steals, rebounds, and field goal percentage. Martin averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.

He played 60 games, averaging a career-high 22.9 minutes on a given night.

His improved playing time was due to the amount of injuries Miami sustained throughout the week. Martin would often have to fill the shoes of players such as Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry.

He did all this and more.

Martin shined in many of the games he played, regularly putting up double digits in scoring. Games like his 26-point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers showed Martin taking control and establishing himself as a two-way threat.

During his exit interview, Martin said he wanted to remain with the Heat, stating he can contribute whatever is needed from him.

“I feel like I can be one of those guys that fluctuates whatever a team needs from me,” Martin said. “If you need a guy to come off the bench, bring energy and do that stuff, I can do that. I feel like I can step in and start. It doesn’t matter what the role is and what a team needs from me, I feel like I can fill that void. My game expanded shooting wise, being more efficient and consistent.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.