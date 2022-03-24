Should We Be Worried About The Miami Heat After Altercation Last Night? History Says No

The Heat have had on-court incidents as such in the past

Tempers flared within the Miami Heat team huddle during a timeout Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.

It was an unusual and concerning scene to see coach Erik Spoelstra and Udonis Haslem arguing with Jimmy Butler. They have been a close group most of their time together.

But was it that out of the ordinary?

“This is us in practice," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. “It just so happened it boiled up in the game. At practice we get to that point where it looks like we want to fight each other and get that bad, but it’s just the competitive nature that we have on this team.”

If you take a look back in history, this isn’t anything new for a Spoelstra-led team. There were similar situation to Wednesday in the 2012 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. All-Star Dwyane Wade got into a verbal altercation with Spoelstra on the bench. Individuals had to be restrained but ultimately the group came together. The Heat eventually won the series and went on to win a title.

There was also Dwyane Wade and Gary Payton getting in a heated exchange on the bench against the Chicago Bulls in the 2006 playoffs. Again, the Heat regrouped to win the series and won a championship.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4