Skip to main content

Takeaways From Miami Heat's Game 6 Victory

Behind big night from Jimmy Butler, the Heat force a Game 7

Jimmy Butler put on the greatest postseason performance of his career in Friday's Game 6 as the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 111-103.

Here’s some major takeaway:

-Jimmy Butler erupts: Butler scored a playoff-high 47 points on 55 percent shooting. He also connected on four 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting. Butler also had nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and a block.

-Butler gets help: The other four starters contributed to the win. Kyle Lowry had 18 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal. Max Strus added 13 points, P.J. Tucker 11, and Bam Adebayo six.

-Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown do it again: They combined for 50 points. Tatum also had four 3-pointers, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Brown chipped in with six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

-Derrick White carries the bench: Derrick White, who is averaging just eight points in the playoffs, dropped 22 points on 50 percent shooting. He also had four three-pointers, three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The deciding Game 7 is Sunday in Miami at FTX Arena. 

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 5 loss. CLICK HERE.

Heat backcourt sputters in Game 5. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18374405_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Comes Up Big In Game 6 To Keep Miami Heat Alive in Eastern Conference Finals

By Shandel Richardson8 hours ago
USATSI_18353995_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Can Jimmy Butler Lead The Miami Heat To An NBA Title?

By Cory Nelson18 hours ago
USATSI_18255756_168389536_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Says The Miami Heat Need Another Superstar

By Jayden Armant20 hours ago
USATSI_18355776_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 6 Prediction For Miami Heat At Boston Celtics

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18365001_168389536_lowres
News

Draymond Green Expects To Play The Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18355615_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat A LeBron Game 6 Performance From Someone Friday

By Jayden ArmantMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18129178_168389536_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Says Celtics Got Back In Series By Attacking Offensively

By Cory NelsonMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18353995_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Refuses To Use Injuries As An Excuse

By Shandel RichardsonMay 26, 2022