Takeaways From Miami Heat's Game 6 Victory

Behind big night from Jimmy Butler, the Heat force a Game 7

Jimmy Butler put on the greatest postseason performance of his career in Friday's Game 6 as the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 111-103.

Here’s some major takeaway:

-Jimmy Butler erupts: Butler scored a playoff-high 47 points on 55 percent shooting. He also connected on four 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting. Butler also had nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and a block.

-Butler gets help: The other four starters contributed to the win. Kyle Lowry had 18 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal. Max Strus added 13 points, P.J. Tucker 11, and Bam Adebayo six.

-Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown do it again: They combined for 50 points. Tatum also had four 3-pointers, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. Brown chipped in with six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

-Derrick White carries the bench: Derrick White, who is averaging just eight points in the playoffs, dropped 22 points on 50 percent shooting. He also had four three-pointers, three rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block.

The deciding Game 7 is Sunday in Miami at FTX Arena.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson