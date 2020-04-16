InsideTheHeat
Chris Bosh And Family Make Sweet Delivery To Pair Of Local Hospitals

Shandel Richardson

Add Chris Bosh to the list of the Miami Heat family to offer assistance to help the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week Bosh and his family sent baskets of sweet treats to the workers in the ICU at Memorial Regional Hospital and the ER of the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Each delivery included a cake, a box of 50 cookies and 20 various flavors of tres leches.

"Our staff really enjoyed the delicious treats donated by the Bosh family," said Haroula Protopapadakis Norden, associate administrator of Memorial Regional Hospital. "Tokens of appreciation like this really help lift the spirits of these caregivers who are working tirelessly with our patients and we are grateful for their thoughtfulness and generosity."

With the coronavirus responsible for nearly 30,000 deaths and more than 645,000 cases in the United States, hospital employees and first responders have worked around the clock the past month. Bosh, who played in Miami from 2010-16 and won two championships, is the latest from the organization to help those in need. Former Heat guard Dwyane Wade recently joined the All-In Challenge, a group of celebrities committed to feeding those in need during the pandemic. Wade and Heat forward Udonis Haslem also recently fed the hospital staff at Mount Sinai Hospital in Aventura. Last week coach Erik Spoelstra and his wife, Nikki, donated more than 140 meals from Lime Fresh Mexican Grill to first responders working at three South Florida COVID-19 testing sites.

Here are a few of the Heat's other charitable efforts during this time: 

Bam Adebayo donates headphones to students.

Meyers Leonard raises money in gaming tournament.

Heat owner Micky Arison provides meals for families in need.

