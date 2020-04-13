Miami Heat Bam Adebayo knows the struggles of the quarantine.

Just last week, he said his mother may be growing tired of him because they live in the same apartment building and have spent lots of time together the past month. So Adebayo can imagine the difficulty for young students who are adjusting to being home-schooled.

It was the perfect reason for Adebayo to partner with JBL and provide headphones to improve the learning experience for children in South Florida. He is one of the company's several "ambassadors" around the NBA and other professional sports leagues helping the cause.

"During times like we are in now, we all need to stick together and help out where we can in our community," Adebayo posted on Instagram. "@JBLaudio and I have teamed up to donate headphones to kids in the Miami area adjusting to at-home learning to help them stay focused. Let’s get through this together. #JBLAmbassador."

Adebayo is joined in the effort by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks). New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is also part of the group.

Adebayo is the latest member of the Heat organization to step up during the coronavirus outbreak that postponed the NBA season March 11.

Here's a look back at the others:

Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem donate food to local hospitals.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and wife assist first responders.

Meyers Leonard raises money in gaming tournament.

Heat owner Micky Arison provides meals for families in need.

