Miami Heat Partner With Group To Provide 100 million meals For Coronavirus Relief

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison continued his efforts to help those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, the organization announced it will partner with Lineage Logistics and Feeding South Florida to provide 100 million meals to anyone impacted by the crisis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an enormous and stressful toll on lives of people across the globe,” said Eric Woolworth, President of the Heat Group’s Business Operations. “Many of our friends and neighbors in South Florida are rightfully worried about putting food on the table. By joining forces with Lineage Logistics and Feeding South Florida, we hope to ease that burden.”

It is the fourth charitable act by Arison since the outbreak began affecting the United States. When the NBA announced it would postpone the season until the pandemic is under control, he agreed to compensate all arena employees paid on a game-by-game basis. Later, he contributed $1 million to the employee fund. Arison, who also owns Carnival Cruise Line, has agreed to make ships available should the government need assistance. As of Thursday, there were a world-high 82,100 coronavirus cases in the United States. At least 1,195 have died nationwide. 

“The COVID-19 virus presents extraordinary challenges for moving, storing, and distributing food on a large scale,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President & CEO of Lineage Logistics. “We are incredibly proud of the business we have created at Lineage – to solve for this exact challenge. We are excited about our partnership with the Miami Heat to help feed those in need in the South Florida community.”

The NBA suspended its season March 11 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive. League commissioner Adam Silver plans to re-assess the situation once the 30-day suspension period ends.

