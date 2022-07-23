Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra's Son Is In Cancer Remission

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is dealing with much more than free agency and trade deals this offseason.

His wife, Nikki, recently posted on Instagram their 4-year-old son, Santiago has cancer but now is in remission. Nikki Spoelstra gave details on his situation in lengthy message.

"My family and I are incredibly grateful to his pediatricians, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the whole Child Life Team, and all of the staff at Nicklaus who took care of our boy," she posted. "… but also, our family. There were many tears but these special individuals all made sure that there were plenty of smiles and all the love and support to go around. There really aren’t enough words. Simply… THANK YOU 🤍 One day, I want to open up about this more and create a necessary and meaningful dialogue around the subject of childhood cancer and what it has meant to me to be a parent in this situation.

For now, I am simply grateful.

Happy Friday. God is Good.”

Spoelstra has coached the Heat since the 2008 season is the franchise's career leader in wins and won two NBA titles in five Finals appearances.

