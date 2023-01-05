The story remains the same for the Miami Heat.

They play well enough to build hope that things will turn around. And then, boom, they lose a game they were supposed to win.

Such was the case Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat lost to the Lakers, who were without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It ended the Heat's two-game winning streak and once again slowed momentum.

"It's been extremely disappointing," Heat coach Spoelstra said. "Every time we get a little bit of footing on the season and then we have a disappointing loss."

Guard Kyle Lowry couldn't pinpoint the reason for the struggles other than a lack of focus.

"Concentration, I guess maybe is one thing," Lowry said. "We've got to stay locked into what we're doing and understanding every situation we've got to take advantage of it ... We just can't have the lack of concentration games and not playing up to the level that we know how to play to."

The Heat continue their five-game road trip Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

