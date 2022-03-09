Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against The Miami Heat

Booker has missed the last three games because of health and safety protocols

Devin Booker is set to make his return to the court after spending the past three games in the league's health and safety protocols.

The timing is perfect for the Phoenix Suns, who hold the best record in the Western Conference (51-13). Tonight, they take on the Miami Heat, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference (44-22). The Heat have won six of seven, including wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls.

Booker and the Suns are looking to tie the season series as the Heat handed them a 23-point loss in January. Booker scored 26 points but the Suns may need even more from their All-Star guard. They enter tonight without Chris Paul (fractured right thumb) and Cam Johnson (right quad contusion).

Paul hasn’t suited up since the All-Star break and may miss the remainder of the regular season. There is no timetable on Johnson's return.

Just like the Heat, the Suns have proven they can play shorthanded. They are 3-1 this season without Booker and Paul, who were both key cogs in their run to the NBA Finals a year ago.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4