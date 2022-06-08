Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Admits He Wanted to Play More In Playoffs

Robinson said that not playing was hard for him.

Duncan Robinson’s lack of minutes was one of the big storylines of the Miami Heat during the postseason.

On his podcast “The Long Shot,” the shooting guard talks about his changed role in the lineup.

“Not playing, it sucks,” Robinson said. “Especially when you feel that you are capable and you feel that you can help win. It's a really challenging feeling."

Robinson was their primary 3-point shooter during the regular season, leading the Heat in 3-pointers made (2.9) and attempted (7.9) per game.

Robinson started the playoffs on a good note, putting up 27 points against the Atlanta Hawks. He went 8 of 9 from the arc, setting a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a playoff game.

After that, Robinson was absent from the lineup. After starting 23 minutes in the first postseason game, he averaged 11.3 minutes for the rest of the series. He didn’t see playing time again until Game 4 of the conference semifinals, where he played just one minute against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He did see an increase in playing time against the Boston Celtics, averaging 14.8 minutes. However, most of these minutes were in garbage time.

While it’s still a mystery why Robinson vanished from the lineup, it is understandable why he is upset. The Heat’s offense was very ineffective outside of Jimmy Butler. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo underperformed, both averaging less than 15 points in the postseason.

While Robinson has been a liability for the team defensively, he could have at least provided a spark for the offense, which could have turned the tide of the series for Miami.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.