Proposed Trade Sends Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson For Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers power forward could be on the Heat in a proposed trade.

With offseason free agency looming, the Miami Heat will begin to seek options to keep their team as a championship contender.

The Heat were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season and four points from the NBA Finals. While Miami’s postseason run was impressive, there were some issues the team will want to address.

One of them was the limited playing time from Duncan Robinson, who averaged just 12.2 minutes in the playoffs. After setting a franchise record for postseason 3-pointers in Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, Robinson barely saw the court again in the playoffs.

There were many questions as to why Robinson was benched, especially due to the offensive inefficiency the Heat showed this postseason. Many cited his defense as the reason he wasn’t playing.

This is where Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers could help the Heat. He brings a defensive presence. Turner has led the league in blocks per game twice (2019 and 2021) and was in the Top 10 voting for the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2021.

Turner has never averaged less than 10 points.

A potential trade would send Turner to the Heat in exchange for Robinson, a first-round pick and two second-round picks.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.