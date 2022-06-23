Skip to main content

Rick Ross Respects Dwyane Wade For Allowing LeBron James To Take Throne In Miami

Wade willingly took a backseat to LeBron during the Heat years

Rick Ross says Lebron James wouldn’t be a legend in Miami if it weren't for Dwyane Wade.

Ross recently spoke highly of Wade for his ability to give the reigns to James.

“If Wade wasn’t there, Lebron wouldn’t have come to Miami,” Rick Ross told ESPN’s “First Take. “It’s real class, it’s real class to bring him into the family and let him know, ‘I'm a feed you that rock, you gonna be the face.’ D-Wade did it with class … And that’s why he [Wade] would never not be No. 1.”

James and Wade won two championships with the Heat, in 2012 and 2013. 

James has admitted he needed Wade at that point in his career.

“To accomplish what I really wanted to accomplish in this league, and that’s winning at the highest level, I needed him,” James said of Wade. “That’s why I made the jump [to Miami]. I appreciate more than I can express in words what he did for me when I went down to Miami.

As Ross put it, when you look back at those chapters of James’s legacy, you can’t help but to mention Wade’s contributions.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can be reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

