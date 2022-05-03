Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Impressed By How Victor Oladipo Has Handled New Role

Oladipo has made adjustment from No. 1 option to utility role player

When the Miami Heat signed guard Victor Oladipo in March 2021, nothing was guaranteed. 

That remains the case today. 

Despite the uncertainty, Oladipo continues working his way back with hopes of regaining All-Star form. 

"The biggest story about Vic is the commitment to get his body right, to get him mentally, emotionally ready and to be vulnerable just to be available," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. I've said this many times but there's not a lot of players that would do that, put themselves out there for the game if you're not guaranteed a specific role. His role is different than when who's been when he was at the top of his game."

Oladipo has simply waited for the Heat to call his number. He was in and out of the rotation during the regular season before being thrust into action for the playoffs. With Kyle Lowry sidelined for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Oladipo can only wait. 

"Here's he's playing a totally different role and he's embracing it," Spoelstra said. "It's growing week by week but I think it's a big-time credit to his competitive character." 

