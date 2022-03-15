Miami Heat Appreciative Of Brief Lull In Long NBA Season

Heat only have two games in eight days

The Miami Heat have endured the grueling NBA season.

This week, they at least get somewhat of a break. The Heat, who play the Detroit Pistons Tuesday at FTX Arena, only have two days in eight games. It should serve as time for the team to get healthy as they prepare for the postseason.

The Heat are poised to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have dealt with injuries to several key players this season, including Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris.

So this provides the perfect opportunity to regroup while also improving.

“This is an important week for us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We have two important games. This is a fun time of year. Everybody is watching games and seeing the movement in the standings. We want to approach these games with the right mindset, urgency and focus. But we also want to take advantage to rest some guys, not during games. They will have plenty of days this week to rest, recover and rejuvenate a little bit and then have a couple days to practice. We had a good workday yesterday. We want to continue to prepare and improve.”

