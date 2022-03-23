Tyronn Lue Compares His Post-LeBron Experiences To Erik Spoelstra

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers know the benefits of coaching LeBron James.

In an interview with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Lue spoke about the expectations people have as a previous coach of James, and trying to emerge from the shadow of such a player.

“The job I’ve been able to do with the team now, like, Spo was the same way in Miami,” Lue said. “It’s also made me want to be better because not having LeBron, now I got to show people that I know my stuff. Like I can really coach. And I still got to get a lot better. But I just want to prove to people that I can coach.”

Lue coached James with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18 but had success without him last year with the Clippers. The Clippers lost 4-2 in the Western Conference finals to the Phoenix Suns and are on pace for a second straight berth in the playoffs.

Lue knows the shadow that looms over him as a coach. Spoelstra has had to deal with those same expectations of producing without James in his lineup.

Spoelstra had four NBA Finals appearances with James during 2010-2014, with the Heat winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. Since, Spoelstra has made one Finals appearance, where he lost to James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant