Skip to main content

Miami Heat Free Agent Target Kevin Durant Doubles Down On Trade Request

Durant reiterates he wants to be traded from the Nets

The Miami Heat have been in talks with acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets since free agency began. 

On Monday, Durant reiterated he still wants to be traded. According to The Athletic, he spoke to upper management about his plans. 

At 33,  Durant is still among the NBA's elite players.

The question is this: Is he worth the price tag the Nets are expecting when they trade him? Last week Durant requested a trade and the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns were among his most favorable landing spots.

The Nets are putting a hefty value sticker on Durant, a future Hall of Famer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently said on `Get Up' teams are struggling with what the Nets are asking in return. 

He has been rumored to land in several destinations since but nothing has changed. The Miami Heat, one Durant's top suitors, will have to wait just like the rest of the league.

"As for Kevin Durant, here's what there is: nothing," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Friday's "Get Up" broadcast. "There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation." 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Moves Past Critics Of His Weight

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Discusses Jimmy Butler’s Trash Talk

By Jayden ArmantAug 6, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
USATSI_17875357_168389536_lowres
News

Is Gordon Hayward A Viable Backup Plan In Free Agency For Miami Heat?

By Cory NelsonAug 5, 2022 11:34 AM EDT
USATSI_18391042_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Trains At UFC Facility

By Shandel RichardsonAug 4, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

Video Mocking Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Making The Internet Rounds

By Shandel RichardsonAug 4, 2022 3:59 PM EDT
USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Has The Miami Heat's Quiet Offseason Dropped Them In The East?

By Shandel RichardsonAug 4, 2022 3:03 PM EDT
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Other Players React To Brittney Griner Sentencing

By Shandel RichardsonAug 4, 2022 1:29 PM EDT
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Hopes Offseason Surgery Gets Back Him On Track

By Cory NelsonAug 4, 2022 11:56 AM EDT