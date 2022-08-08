Miami Heat Free Agent Target Kevin Durant Doubles Down On Trade Request

The Miami Heat have been in talks with acquiring Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets since free agency began.

On Monday, Durant reiterated he still wants to be traded. According to The Athletic, he spoke to upper management about his plans.

At 33, Durant is still among the NBA's elite players.

The question is this: Is he worth the price tag the Nets are expecting when they trade him? Last week Durant requested a trade and the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns were among his most favorable landing spots.

The Nets are putting a hefty value sticker on Durant, a future Hall of Famer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently said on `Get Up' teams are struggling with what the Nets are asking in return.

He has been rumored to land in several destinations since but nothing has changed. The Miami Heat, one Durant's top suitors, will have to wait just like the rest of the league.

"As for Kevin Durant, here's what there is: nothing," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Friday's "Get Up" broadcast. "There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation."

