Miami Heat Free Agent Target Kyrie Irving Reportedly Leaning Toward Remaining In Brooklyn

The Miami Heat have spent the summer trying to lure big-name free agents.

One name that could be checked off the list is Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. The Heat have reportedly shown interest but ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst recently said Irving is leading toward remaining in Brooklyn. Windhorst spoke on the matter Thursday morning on ESPN's "Get Up."

"I think Kyrie is invested in being a Brooklyn Net next year," Windhorst said. "Obviously there was some turmoil with his contract extension not happening. He realizes his best path moving forward to get the contract he wants in Brooklyn or elsewhere is to have a very good season.

Irving has been among the several Heat free agency targets this summer, joining Nets All-Star Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

With the rest of the NBA awaiting the fate of Durant, who requested a trade shortly before free agency began, his decision could impact if the Heat can make an offseason transaction.

"So from what I can gather, it appears he and the Nets are looking forward to meeting up in training camp," Windhorst said. "Whether Kevin Durant is there and his level of buy-in, that's the big question. But right now, I think the Nets want to run this team back and they're hoping Kevin Durant agrees. The way they're conducting trade talks and the prices they are asking has teams out there thinking they don't really want to trade Kevin Durant anyway. They want to bring this team back. We'll see if Kevin Durant goes along with that in training camp."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jae Crowder wants to return to Miami? CLICK HERE

Nikola Jovic will not play for Serbian national team. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still dealing with personal issue from last season. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com