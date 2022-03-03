Goran Dragic And The Miami Heat Set For A Reunion Tonight In Brooklyn

Former Heat guard will his old team for the first time as a member of the Brooklyn Nets

Former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic will reunite with some familiar faces tonight in Brooklyn.

Dragic, now a member of the Nets, will face his former team when they play at Barclays Center.

“I love Goran,” Spoelstra said recently. “He’s a great fit anywhere. We knew he was going to land somewhere and highly sought after by the championship contending teams. I’m happy for him and I want him to be happy. He’s like family and, you know the cliché, except for against us.”



Dragic became a fan favorite when he played in Miami for six years before being traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry deal last summer. In Miami, he had one All-Star appearance in 2018. That season, he became the first Slovenian player to reach 10,000 career points in the NBA.

Dragic was also critical in the Heat’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. After having stability with the Heat, he has bounced around.

He played sparingly in Toronto before he was sent to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline. Dragic was then bought out by Spurs and signed with the Nets because he felt it was the best fit for him to compete for a championship and his relationship with coach Steve Nash, who he played with in Phoenix.

Despite being traded by the Heat, Dragic remained close to the team. He posted a video on his Instagram working out at the Heat’s practice facility while he was on the Raptors roster.

Dragic has always expressed his love for the Heat organization.

“Miami, thank you for all of the love, kindness and support over these last seven years,” Dragic wrote on Instagram after he was traded from Miami. “You embraced me and my family like your own from Day 1 and we are forever grateful for the life we’ve built, friends we’ve made and experiences we’ve shared as a part of the #305. We will never forget you #HeatNation and will see you all soon.”

