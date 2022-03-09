A Look At The Miami Heat's Latest Addition

After playing on three 10-day contracts, Haywood Highsmith recently signed a three-year deal with the Miami Heat.

Highsmith played in the G League during his first two seasons, signing with the Delaware Blue Coats after going undrafted in 2018. Highsmith also spent time in and out of the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers. Highsmith played five games for the 76ers, averaging 1.8 points, one rebound and 0.4 assists.

Highsmith’s NBA numbers have been limited due to low playing time. However, his stats in the G League tell a much bigger story. While in Delaware, Highsmith averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists. In his 11 starts in the G League this year, Highsmith averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.

On Jan. 10, Highsmith had 25 points in a 115-111 win over the Grand Rapids Gold. He also had three rebounds and two assists while shooting 66 percent, including 55 percent from the 3-point line.

Highsmith has played in 10 games for the Heat this season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and zero assists.

The Heat are looking for Highsmith to transfer his production from the G League to the NBA.

