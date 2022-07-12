Skip to main content

Former Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says Rasheed Wallace Would Be Better Than Giannis In Today's Game

Iguodala makes another bold claim when comparing past to present

It appears former Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala is at it again. 

In a recent appearance on the Dan LeBatard show, Iguodala made another bold claim by saying former Detroit Pistons forward Rasheed Wallace would be than two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in today's game. 

Wallace was a four-time All-Star and won a championship with the Pistons but was never considered a Top 10 player during his playing days from 1995-2013. He averaged 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for his career. 

Antetokounmpo, who led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA title is averaging 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in nine seasons and is considered a game-changing player. 

“Rasheed Wallace probably could have been top five player in the league for a 10-year stretch,” he said. “He just chose, ‘I’ll do my thing over here.’ He was shooting 3s from half court. No, he was shooting half-court shots left-handed and right-handed. If Rasheed Wallace played in modern-day basketball today, if he played in our league today, he’d be the top five player in the league. He’d be better than Giannis, and I love Giannis.”

This is the second recent claim by Iguodala that has garnered attention. Earlier this month, he said Minnesota Timberwolves budding star Anthony Edwards is more talented than Heat legend Dwyane Wade. 

