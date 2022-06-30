Skip to main content

Report: Miami Heat Will Meet With Jalen Brunson

Heat set to begin their free agency pushes with Brunson

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is among the free agents the Miami Heat are coveting. 

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported the Heat are one of three teams Brunson has a schedule meeting. The others are the Mavericks and New York Knicks. 

NBA free agency begins Thursday at 6 p.m. The Heat are expected to be active during the period. 

Per Haynes, Brunson will hold those meetings in New York City. The Mavericks, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals, have the opportunity to convince the Brunson to remain in Dallas. He is an unrestricted free agent. Brunson averaged 16.3 points and 4.8 assists while pulling 50 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from the 3-point range this past season. 

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to lock Brunson into a 5-year deal worth $106 million. The Knicks are looking to offer him a four-year, $110-million deal, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Mavs would likely have to offer $125 million. 

The only way the Heat have a chance of landing Brunson is through a sign-and-trade deal. If this were to happen, it would probably involve Heat guard Victor Oladipo. 

Landon Buford is a contributor to Inside The Heat.

