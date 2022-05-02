Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Throws Shade At Former Heat Center Hassan Whiteside

Former Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside is a distant memory for most South Florida sports fans.

He left disgruntled after he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the summer of 2019 and is now playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Many had forgotten about him but Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd may unintentionally created a few laughs at Whiteside's expense.

The Mavs, who will play the Phoenix Suns Monday in Game 1 of their series in the Western Conference semifinals, are concerned about facing the center tandem of JaVale McGee and Deandre Ayton.

And Kidd used Whiteside and Jazz center Rudy Gobert said.

They can hurt you in the paint with JaVale and Ayton," Kidd told reporters. "This isn’t Gobert or Whiteside. These guys can put the ball in the basket. So, our bigs are going to be tested."

Perhaps, Kidd meant no harm. But this is the same Whiteside who often butted heads with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra about not receiving enough offensive opportunities despite playing on a four-year, $98-million deal at the time.

“They say I’m the franchise player," Whiteside once said after a loss to the Orlando Magic. "I would think I should get more [touches], but I don’t know, man. I don’t think so, to be honest. But coach’s gonna coach.”

