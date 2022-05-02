Skip to main content

Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Throws Shade At Former Heat Center Hassan Whiteside

Kidd takes a jab at Whiteside and Rudy Gobert's offensive ability

Former Miami Heat Hassan Whiteside is a distant memory for most South Florida sports fans. 

He left disgruntled after he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in the summer of 2019 and is now playing for the Dallas Mavericks. Many had forgotten about him but Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd may unintentionally created a few laughs at Whiteside's expense. 

The Mavs, who will play the Phoenix Suns Monday in Game 1 of their series in the Western Conference semifinals, are concerned about facing the center tandem of JaVale McGee and Deandre Ayton

And Kidd used Whiteside and Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. 

 They can hurt you in the paint with JaVale and Ayton," Kidd told reporters. "This isn’t Gobert or Whiteside. These guys can put the ball in the basket. So, our bigs are going to be tested."

Perhaps, Kidd meant no harm. But this is the same Whiteside who often butted heads with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra about not receiving enough offensive opportunities despite playing on a four-year, $98-million deal at the time. 

“They say I’m the franchise player," Whiteside once said after a loss to the Orlando Magic. "I would think I should get more [touches], but I don’t know, man. I don’t think so, to be honest. But coach’s gonna coach.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Game 1 preview between Sixers and Heat. CLICK HERE

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo reacts to young Heat fan trashing the Suns. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

USATSI_17884342_168389536_lowres
News

Season Full Of Injuries Has Prepared The Miami Heat For Playing Without Kyle Lowry

By Khristian Davis1 hour ago
USATSI_18147267_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Have To Avoid Outside Noise The First Two Games Against Sixers

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18169855_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 1 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson8 hours ago
USATSI_18154167_168389536_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Could Be Sixers' X-Factor In Joel Embiid's Absence

By Corey Holmes23 hours ago
USATSI_18115746_168389536_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo Has Hilarious Reaction To Video Of Young Miami Heat Fan Roasting The Suns

By Jayden ArmantMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Sixers' Joel Embiid Could Return For Game 3

By Shandel RichardsonMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Will Not Play In Game 1 against Sixers

By Shandel RichardsonMay 1, 2022
USATSI_18170897_168389536_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Defends Decision To Keep Joel Embiid In Blowout Game

By Shandel RichardsonMay 1, 2022