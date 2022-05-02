Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 1 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

The Heat play host to the Sixers in Game 1 of the second round at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: TNT

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat -7.5

According to Covers.com: Heat -7.5



VITALS: The Heat and 76ers met four times this regular season with the teams splitting the series, 2-2. The HEAT are 67-64 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-41 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Miami winning the 2011 First Round (4-1) and the Sixers winning the 2018 First Round (4-1).... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain) is Out, Jimmy Butler (Right Knee Inflammation), Tyler Herro (illness), Caleb Martin (ankle), Markieff Morris (illness), Max Strus (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (calf) are questionable. For the Sixers, Charless Bassey (illness) is questionable and Joel Embiid (eye fracture) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

SIXERS

F Danny Green

F Tobias Harris

C DeAndre Jordan

G Tyrese Maxey

G James Harden

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on Joel Embiid's injury: "Obviously I speak for everybody that’s a part of this team, we wanted Jo. We wanted to go up against them at full strength and prove that we can hang with anybody and we can beat anybody. It’s a mishap. I hope he recovers well and he gets back very, very soon.”

