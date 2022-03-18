Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler's Agent Has An Issue With Karl-Anthony Towns

Agent has harsh words for Karl-Anthony Towns

Bernard Lee, the agent of Heat forward Jimmy Butler, had some words for Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday 124-104. Towns had a 30-point performance, but the game was noted more for the trash talk dished by the Timberwolves. 

Towns and his teammate Patrick Beverley were openly mocking members of the Lakers throughout the game. He can be seen taunting Russell Westbrook for airballing a three-point shot in the fourth quarter.

Lee was not a fan of Towns’ antics. “This is horse s***,” Lee said on Twitter. “Players aren’t supposed to do this to other players. Leave this nonsense for the fans.”

Towns and Butler have had some history between each other, ever since they were teammates in 2017. They have had an ongoing beef since, which may explain why Butler’s agent was vocal regarding this particular incident.

The Heat, who hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, return to action Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena. The Heat are prepping for their fifth postseason appearance in seven years. Last year they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. 

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

