Skip to main content

Jimmy Butler Says The Miami Heat Need To Regain Defensive Focus

Heat hoping for a better defensive effort for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Sixers

The Miami Heat have always had a strong commitment to playing solid on the defensive end. 

But forward Jimmy Butler said the team need to regain its defensive edge after losing the last two games to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After winning the first two games, the Heat dropped the last two in the series and now tied 2-2. 

The pivotal Game 5 is Tuesday at FTX Arena. A Heat loss would put the pressure on them because Game 6 is in Philadelphia. 

"A lot of it comes to us making shots," Butler said. "We we make shots, we tend to play defense. When we don't, we don't. We've got to get back to being a defensive-minded team and then our offense comes to us second."

Butler kept the Heat afloat in Game 4 by scoring 40 points. The Sixers, particularly center Joel Embiid, said they need a better job on defending Butler. 

“That was on me,” Embiid said. “In the second half, I wasn’t as dominant defensively as I was in the first. Next game, I’m definitely going to be better. We’re making it too easy for him.” 

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat defeat Sixers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis. CLICK HERE

A look at P.J. Tucker's intangibles play. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro gets back on track after big game. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18232197_168389536_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Looking Like The MVP In Series Against Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18232857_168389536_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Still Dealing With Hamstring Issues

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_18232849_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Searching For Answers After Second Straight Loss To Sixers

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_18218870_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 4 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMay 8, 2022
USATSI_18218716_168389536_lowres
News

Danny Green Once Again A Nemesis For The Miami Heat

By Jayden ArmantMay 7, 2022
kyle lowry
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Struggles In Return To Lineup

By Shandel RichardsonMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18218715_168389536_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Returns To Lead Sixers Past Miami Heat In Game 3

By Shandel RichardsonMay 7, 2022
USATSI_18192628_168389536_lowres
News

Have the Heat Put Sixers Coach Doc Rivers on the Hot Seat?

By Jayden ArmantMay 6, 2022