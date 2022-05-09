Jimmy Butler Says The Miami Heat Need To Regain Defensive Focus

Heat hoping for a better defensive effort for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Sixers

The Miami Heat have always had a strong commitment to playing solid on the defensive end.

But forward Jimmy Butler said the team need to regain its defensive edge after losing the last two games to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After winning the first two games, the Heat dropped the last two in the series and now tied 2-2.

The pivotal Game 5 is Tuesday at FTX Arena. A Heat loss would put the pressure on them because Game 6 is in Philadelphia.

"A lot of it comes to us making shots," Butler said. "We we make shots, we tend to play defense. When we don't, we don't. We've got to get back to being a defensive-minded team and then our offense comes to us second."

Butler kept the Heat afloat in Game 4 by scoring 40 points. The Sixers, particularly center Joel Embiid, said they need a better job on defending Butler.

“That was on me,” Embiid said. “In the second half, I wasn’t as dominant defensively as I was in the first. Next game, I’m definitely going to be better. We’re making it too easy for him.”

