Rest Has Been Beneficial For Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Tyler Herro

Last week Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler struggled mightily in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The remedy came in the form of a night off against the Brooklyn Nets. Butler bounced back with 21 points in the Heat's victory Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena.

Rest has helped Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro the past few weeks Rest has helped Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro the past few weeks Rest has helped Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro the past few weeks

“I felt great," Butler said. "You are not going to make shots every night and I’m cool with that. I just feel like you have to affect the game in more than one way. I feel like I did that tonight. Bam did that tonight. [Tyler] did that tonight, Tuck. Whenever we are doing that, we are very, very hard to beat. We take them as they come and continue to string together these wins. We have to win as many as we can from here on out.”

Rest has proven to be a problem-solver for the Heat this season. It had the similar effect on guard Tyler Herro. He was sidelined a few weeks with a knee injury before the All-Star break but used the time off to regroup. He's averaged 25 points since the break.

“I just continue to play my game," Herro said. "I think the break definitely helped, especially because I had an extra couple of days with my knee. It was a gift and a curse at the same time. The break definitely helped rejuvenate my energy. I feel good right now and I think everyone else on the roster feels good.”

“Where I think it means something, you take on big challenges. You don’t feel sorry for yourself. You don’t make excuses for it. You just find different ways to collectively come together and get a win. It might be different guys on different nights. It might be a different style. It might be a different solution. The competitive nature and spirit has been there regardless of who has been in and who has been out. You grow from these moments, even from that really frustrating and disappointing loss in Milwaukee. We grew from that. These have been good steps for our team.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat have big victory against the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com