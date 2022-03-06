Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Joel Embiid
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat Cap Big Week With Win Against Sixers

Miami Heat defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 99-82 Saturday at FTX Arena

It was probably one of the more memorable weeks in Miami Heat history. 

After wins against the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls, the Heat closed it out with a 99-82 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday at FTX Arena. 

“Where I think it means something, you take on big challenges," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You don’t feel sorry for yourself. You don’t make excuses for it. You just find different ways to collectively come together and get a win. It might be different guys on different nights. It might be a different style. It might be a different solution. The competitive nature and spirit has been there regardless of who has been in and who has been out. You grow from these moments, even from that really frustrating and disappointing loss in Milwaukee. We grew from that. These have been good steps for our team.”

Guard Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each scored 21 points to lead the Heat, who were playing without Kyle Lowry. The Sixers played without James Harden, who was given the night off, but it took nothing away from the win. 

“I think we’ve had a great week," Herro said. "If we were able to get that Milwaukee game, I think we’d be feeling even better. Without Kyle, we knew this stretch wasn’t going to be easy. Just continuing to rally together as a team. ‘Next man up’ mentality, plug someone in and continue to play together. Share the ball and compete. Play for each other on defense. I think that’s what you’ve seen the last four games or so since the break. We’re satisfied with where we are, just have to continue to get better.” 

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Read More

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Jimmy ButlerTyler HerroBam AdebayoKyle LowryDuncan RobinsonJoel EmbiidMiami HeatPhiladelphia 76ers

USATSI_17840359_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Cap Big Week With Win Against Sixers

By Shandel Richardson24 seconds ago
USATSI_17828943_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17820652_168389536_lowres
News

Getting Used To Playing Without Key Players Has Been For the Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17820753_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Spoil Kevin Durant's Return With 113-107 Victory Against Brooklyn Nets

By Shandel RichardsonMar 4, 2022
USATSI_17794453_168389536_lowres
News

Goran Dragic And The Miami Heat Set For A Reunion Tonight In Brooklyn

By Jayden ArmantMar 3, 2022
Duncan on 3 pointers
News

Duncan Robinson Moving Up The Miami Heat's Career 3-point Ladder

By Shandel RichardsonMar 3, 2022
Herro on turnovers
News

Why Tyler Herro's Accountability Is A Good Thing For the Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonMar 3, 2022
USATSI_17812837_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Can Learn From Losing Games Like Wednesday

By Shandel RichardsonMar 3, 2022