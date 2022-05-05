Skip to main content

Miami Heat Prepping For The Return Of Sixers Center Joel Embiid

The All-Star center is expected to return for Friday's Game 3 in Philadelphia

Now, it gets real for the Miami Heat. 

After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, they are expected to face them at full strength for Game 3. All-Star center Joel Embiid likely returns after being sidelined because of a broken orbital bone. Embiid led the NBA in scoring during the regular season. 

Here's what the Heat players had to say about the new challenge: 

Heat center Bam Adebayo: They’re coming home. Obviously, they are in a 0-2 hole, so I do expect [Embiid] to play. We’re in the playoffs and you want to win at home anyway. I don’t think it dictates one person. Nobody wants to lose one at home, because then you have to try and win two on the road. Like everybody says, get on on the road.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "It changes dramatically. You’re talking about MVP talent. So we’ll just have to see. We knew that this series was going to shift and it was going to change pretty dramatically. It’s better for it to change dramatically when we are able to get a couple of wins, but he changes the equation. You have to plan for it. Whether he does or not, it would be irresponsible not to.”

Heat forward Jimmy Butler: “I want to compete against him. They are a completely different team whenever he is out there on the floor both offensively and defensively. We are looking forward to that.”

