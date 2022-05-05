Miami Heat Take A 2-0 Lead Against The Sixers After 119-103 Victory

Heat take care of homecourt in the series against the Sixers

The Miami Heat continued to take advantage of their depth in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat had four players in double-figures in Wednesday's 119-103 victory in Game 2. They now have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists while Jimmy Butler added 22 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. Victor Oladipo finished with 19 points and reserve Tyler Herro had 18.

The Heat were playing their fourth straight game without starting point guard Kyle Lowry, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. The Sixers continue to reel while All-Star center Joel Embiid is out because of an orbital bone fracture. Embiid is expected to return for Game 3 in Philadelphia.

UDONIS PRESENTS HERRO

After Tuesday's practice, Udonis Haslem presented Herro with his Sixth Man of the Year Award.

“It was a cool moment," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "There is no better guy than UD to be able to present that to Tyler. What he said, I thought, was just perfect. It does take sacrifice. It does take willingness to be a part of something bigger than that, all the things. As a new father, all of that, I think UD just captured it way better than I could.”

