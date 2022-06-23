Skip to main content

Joel Embiid To Miami Talk Is All Speculation ... For Now

Embiid is one name to keep an eye on when free agency begins next month

With Pat Riley as a team president, nothing is out of reach for the Miami Heat during free agency. 

The Heat have been linked with Bradley Beal, Donovan Mitchell and even Joel Embiid are a possibility. 

Some may remember the cryptic tweet “Miami needs another Star” Embiid sent out during the Heat’s conference finals series against the Boston Celtics. Once that tweet was posted, rumors started whirling around the league that Embiid was looking to get out of Philadelphia and re-join Jimmy Butler.

On June 20, the Embiid-to-Miami trade rumors started increasing when NBC Miami reported Embiid is one of two players in heavy speculation for the Heat.

Jason Parker of NBC Miami wrote, “Much of the speculation has been that Miami is focusing on two players: Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell or Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. To get either one of the superstars, the Heat would have to trade the No. 27 pick this Thursday along with likely at least three players.” 

Parker continued stating what he believes it will take to acquire these stars.

“To get Mitchell from the Jazz, that means moving the pick along with three outside shooters – more than likely the combination of guards Tyler Herro and Max Strus along with forward Duncan Robinson," Parker wrote. "To get Embiid from the Sixers, that means likely only having to move two of those players, but now a big man is likely going to have to be thrown into the conversation.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It has been publicized Embiid’s time with the 76ers hasn’t been the smoothest. Aside from the Ben Simmons drama, there have been questions about Doc Rivers’ future with the franchise and what the team will do with James Harden and Tobias Harris moving forward.

If the Heat do decide to pursue a trade that would result in getting Embiid, they would have to give up a valuable asset, such as Bam Adebayo.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_17634345_168389536_lowres
News

Rick Ross Respects Dwyane Wade For Allowing LeBron James To Take Throne In Miami

By Corey Holmes16 minutes ago
USATSI_18153299_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler’s Kyrie Irving Comments Resurface Amidst Trade Rumors

By Jayden ArmantJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Back On The Grind

By Landon BufordJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18059960_168389536_lowres
News

Mo Bamba On The Miami Heat's Radar?

By Cory NelsonJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18291608_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro is Expecting a Second Child

By Jayden ArmantJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18354711_168389536_lowres
News

P.J. Tucker Declines Player Option

By Cory NelsonJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17875900_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Have Interest In Jerami Grant

By Cory NelsonJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17915345_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Works Out For The Miami Heat

By Cory NelsonJun 18, 2022