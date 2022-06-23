Joel Embiid To Miami Talk Is All Speculation ... For Now

Embiid is one name to keep an eye on when free agency begins next month

With Pat Riley as a team president, nothing is out of reach for the Miami Heat during free agency.

The Heat have been linked with Bradley Beal, Donovan Mitchell and even Joel Embiid are a possibility.

Some may remember the cryptic tweet “Miami needs another Star” Embiid sent out during the Heat’s conference finals series against the Boston Celtics. Once that tweet was posted, rumors started whirling around the league that Embiid was looking to get out of Philadelphia and re-join Jimmy Butler.

On June 20, the Embiid-to-Miami trade rumors started increasing when NBC Miami reported Embiid is one of two players in heavy speculation for the Heat.

Jason Parker of NBC Miami wrote, “Much of the speculation has been that Miami is focusing on two players: Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell or Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. To get either one of the superstars, the Heat would have to trade the No. 27 pick this Thursday along with likely at least three players.”

Parker continued stating what he believes it will take to acquire these stars.

“To get Mitchell from the Jazz, that means moving the pick along with three outside shooters – more than likely the combination of guards Tyler Herro and Max Strus along with forward Duncan Robinson," Parker wrote. "To get Embiid from the Sixers, that means likely only having to move two of those players, but now a big man is likely going to have to be thrown into the conversation.”

It has been publicized Embiid’s time with the 76ers hasn’t been the smoothest. Aside from the Ben Simmons drama, there have been questions about Doc Rivers’ future with the franchise and what the team will do with James Harden and Tobias Harris moving forward.

If the Heat do decide to pursue a trade that would result in getting Embiid, they would have to give up a valuable asset, such as Bam Adebayo.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson