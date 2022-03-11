Skip to main content
Player(s)
LeBron James
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Boston Celtics

Kevin Garnett And The Celtics Look To Bury Beef With Ray Allen

The former Celtics teammates will reunite for Kevin Garnett’s retirement ceremony.

NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett will have his Boston Celtics jersey retired on Sunday and has extended an invite to former Heat guard Ray Allen to attend the ceremony. 

Garnett, who played for the Celtics from 2007-2013, won a championship with Allen in Boston in 2008. Their friendship soured when Allen left to join the Heat after the 2012 season. 

USATSI_5101032_168389536_lowres

Garnett invites Ray Allen to jersey retirement celebration 

USATSI_5238924_168389536_lowres

Garnett invites Ray Allen to jersey retirement celebration 

USATSI_6054468_168389536_lowres

Garnett invites Ray Allen to jersey retirement celebration 

Garnett was disappointed with Allen's choice because of the rivalry between the Heat and the Celtics. The Heat defeated the Celtics the previous year in the playoffs. 

Since, the two have had a rocky relationship. Garnett spoke to the New York Times about the likelihood of rekindling a friendship with Allen.

“I think Ray’s living his life, and I’m living mine,” Garnett said in an interview with the New York Times last October. “That’s where I stand on it. I think if people wanted to do something, we would have done it by now. So it’s pretty obvious where we’re at, but I wish all the best to all my teammates and people that I played with.”

Ten years later, the drama resurfaced. During the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team celebration in February, Allen shook hands with his Heat teammate LeBron James without acknowledging Garnett and former Celtics player Paul Pierce. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The three were later seen in a photo on the Boston Celtics' Instagram page, so it appears Garnett is trying to extend an olive branch.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_17856750_168389536_lowres
News

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel Richardson18 hours ago
USATSI_17862037_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Caleb Martin Receives Good Diagnosis After Knee Injury

By Shandel Richardson19 hours ago
USATSI_17862802_168389536_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Coach Monty Williams Impressed With Heat's `plug-and-play system'

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17768295_168389536_lowres
News

Do The Miami Heat Need A Bigger Lineup?

By Shandel RichardsonMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17862800_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Still Working His Way Back

By Shandel RichardsonMar 10, 2022
Spo after Suns
News

Miami Heat Awaiting The Status Of Caleb Martin After Loss To Phoenix Suns

By Shandel RichardsonMar 10, 2022
USATSI_15783665_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Relationship Between Tyler Herro and Devin Booker

By Shandel RichardsonMar 9, 2022
spo on new signee
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Gives Thoughts On Haywood Highsmith

By Shandel RichardsonMar 9, 2022