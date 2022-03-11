Kevin Garnett And The Celtics Look To Bury Beef With Ray Allen
NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett will have his Boston Celtics jersey retired on Sunday and has extended an invite to former Heat guard Ray Allen to attend the ceremony.
Garnett, who played for the Celtics from 2007-2013, won a championship with Allen in Boston in 2008. Their friendship soured when Allen left to join the Heat after the 2012 season.
Garnett was disappointed with Allen's choice because of the rivalry between the Heat and the Celtics. The Heat defeated the Celtics the previous year in the playoffs.
Since, the two have had a rocky relationship. Garnett spoke to the New York Times about the likelihood of rekindling a friendship with Allen.
“I think Ray’s living his life, and I’m living mine,” Garnett said in an interview with the New York Times last October. “That’s where I stand on it. I think if people wanted to do something, we would have done it by now. So it’s pretty obvious where we’re at, but I wish all the best to all my teammates and people that I played with.”
Ten years later, the drama resurfaced. During the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team celebration in February, Allen shook hands with his Heat teammate LeBron James without acknowledging Garnett and former Celtics player Paul Pierce.
The three were later seen in a photo on the Boston Celtics' Instagram page, so it appears Garnett is trying to extend an olive branch.
