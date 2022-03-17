Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Impacting The Game By More Than The Stat Sheet

Lowry's numbers are down since his return but he is still finding ways to contribute

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry’s scoring numbers have been down since his return on March 7.

He has totaled just 28 points in his last five starts, including a scoreless performance against the Houston Rockets. Lowry’s total field goal percentage in those matchups has been 24 percent (6-25) and his 3-point percentage was 21 percent (4-19.)

On the year, his 12.6 points per game is the lowest he has averaged since 2012. However, despite Kyle Lowry’s drop in scoring production, coach Erik Spoelstra says that he has still been key to the Heat’s success.

“That’s part of his genius,” Spoelstra said. “He can feel the tenor of his team and what’s needed. He can adjust and adapt game to game. I mean that’s incredible, to be able to get guys involved, try to get other people get comfortable. He’s also proven over the course of his decorated career, when you need him to be more aggressive and assertive, he will. But it’s not something where he’s pre-determining that coming into a game. It’s based on a lot of different factors.”

Spoelstra says that Lowry can recognize his role within each game and can adjust his level of play in any given matchup. While Lowry has seen a dip in points, he has improved in rebounds and assists. Over the last five games, he has averaged 7.2 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Lowry has had more production on the defensive end of the ball and has been getting the ball to his teammates more often. His ability to adjust and elevate his team will continue to fuel the Heat as they approach the playoffs.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

The latest on Victor Oladipo attempt to return. CLICK HERE

Heat getting used to playing without key players. CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson moving up the ladder. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant