Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Struggles In Return To Lineup

Lowry had zero points in Friday's Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

It wasn't the return Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry was hoping for.

After missing four games because of a hamstring injury, Lowry had zero points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

"I just got to find a rhythm," Lowry said. "I didn't expect to be amazing. I didn't expect to have zero points, but just try to get a feel for the game, especially in this hostile situation. They did a good job. We've got to bounce back and continue to get ready for the next game."

Lowry refused to blame his struggles on the injury.

"I'm OK," Lowry said. "If I'm on the court, I'm not going to make excuses. I'm all good. I'm healthy as I can be right now. We'll get some treatment and get ready to go Sunday."

The Heat are still ahead 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. Lowry plans to remain in the starting lineup despite the injury.

"Hopefully, my hamstrings reacts well enough to continue to push at it and go," Lowry said. "Everyone knows hamstrings are difficult injuries. I've never had a soft tissue injuries. I'm going to figure it out. One thing about it is I'll figure it out. I'll get my treatment. I'll get my body right and I'll be ready to go Sunday."

