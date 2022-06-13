LeBron James Says He Could Impact the Miami Heat

James thinks the Warriors and the Heat are the only teams he could have an immediate impact

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently made some intriguing remarks about his former team, the Miami Heat, when discussing playoff teams that he could assist in the postseason.

Speaking on his HBO television show, "The Shop," James said he could make an “immediate impact” on the Heat.

He might have a point, considering he averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, and six assists this season. He also shot 52 percent, including 35 percent from the 3-point line.

Some would say the Lakers didn’t make the playoffs but James was still the bright spot.

During his four-year tenure in Miami, James was a two-time MVP who helped the Heat win back-to-back championships. He averaged 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It’s also important to point out that James has never failed to bring a franchise he played with a championship.

The Heat made the playoffs this season but failed to reach the Finals as they lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games. With the roster they have already, if the Heat did pull off a miracle and brought back James, the Heat will once again be an intimidating team.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson