Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Tells Story That Displays Competitiveness Of Kobe Bryant

Wade says the late Kobe Bryant always elevated teammates with his determination

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade earlier this year shared a story about the late Kobe Bryant’s dedication during the 2008 Olympics.

While the rest of the USA men’s basketball team went to breakfast after practice one day, Bryant was already in practice sessions.

“As we walk down there with sleep in our eyes, Kobe is already sitting there with ice on his knees,” Wade said. “He was like, ‘I just finished a workout and I’m about to go do another one.’ I said, ‘Wait hold on. We just worked out and you’ve done another workout and about to do another one?’ That’s when I realized I need to get my s*** together. This dude was on a different level than me, and I’m supposed to be great. That’s the kind of person he was and that’s how he drove me.”

The USA men’s team was searching for redemption after settling for bronze in 2004. It was the first time since 1992 where the national team failed to win the gold. Bryant was brought in as the captain of the team, leading them to another gold medal after defeating Spain in the final round. Wade led the team in scoring with 27 points off the bench.

