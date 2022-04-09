Miami Heat's Max Strus: `I Never Thought I'd Be In The NBA'

The Miami Heat have experienced this story before.

Similar to Duncan Robinson, guard Max Strus has went Division II player to Division I to undrafted to NBA starter. He recently spoke to HoopsHype writer Michael Scotto about his journey and his want to remain in Miami.

No, I never thought I’d be in the NBA," Strus said. "That was never really a thought of mine. You can even ask my college coach on my visit. I sat down with him, and when they asked me where I wanted my basketball career to go, I said, “I can see myself going to play overseas and trying to make a living off playing basketball.” Going from D-II and where I was at that point, I thought it was going to be Europe or overseas. But then, during my first couple of days on campus at DePaul, after the first couple of practices, coach Dave Leitao called me into his office. He said, “You need to change your goals here. You can play in the NBA. You’ve got what it takes.” That’s what changed my mindset and what drove me to want to get where I am today."

The rest of the interview can be found here.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo pokes fun at Tyler Herro's lack of rhythm. CLICK HERE

Heat already scouting potential first-round opponents. CLICK HERE

Heat's victory against Atlanta Hawks had a playoff feel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com